Loyola takes the floor at the Alamodome for their first workout of Final Four weekend

SAN ANTONIO – It wasn’t like the scene out of the famed basketball movie “Hoosiers” where the team took a tape measure and measured the basket at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but it was still something quite different for the players who came out in the Maroon jerseys on Thursday morning.

Plenty of phones were out, panning around the cavernous arena to which they’ll take the floor on Saturday for their first National Semifinal game in 55 years.

The Loyola Basketball Twitter account posted the video of the team taking a look around the Alamodome – by far the biggest arena they’ve played in this season. It will hold around 70,000 people when the take the floor for the National Semifinal against Michigan just after 5 PM on Saturday.

Naturally the team took their pictures at half court when the hit the floor for practice this afternoon, trying to soak in as much of the moment as possible while they had the place to themselves.

That won’t be the case on Friday, when the Ramblers will be greeted by 30,000 people for the open practice in which all four teams will take part in workout.

“It’s an understatement to say we’re excited to be here. We are,” said head coach Porter Moser of the team getting to see the Alamodome for the first time this afternoon. “We’re looking forward to competing and moving forward. But our guys have really enjoyed this journey being here so far.”

Especially in the place they’ll call home for the next two or maybe four days.