Man fatally shot by federal agent in Zion, police say

ZION, Ill. – A man was shot and killed by a federal agent in the northern suburbs on Thursday, according to officials.

Police said several people approached the agent as he sat in his car on the 3000 block of Ezekiel Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday in Zion, Ill.

Officials said a person wearing a bandana pulled out a gun. The agent then shot him through the window and the others ran away.

WGN has learned that the agent works for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The agent was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8000.