Michael Cerami discusses his jump into Lake Michigan after Ian Happ’s homer on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - A tweet was created, a homer was hit, and a promise was kept.

All of this made for a bit of a crazy and chilly day for Michael Cerami after he sent out this around 11:30 AM on Thursday, just ten minutes before the Cubs' opener against the Marlins in Miami.

If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018

Indeed, Ian Happ slammed the first pitch he saw of the 2018 season into the right field sets at Marlins Park in the Cubs' 8-4 victory. An hour later, Cerami took his promised plunge into the cold water of Lake Michigan.

As a frequent guest of Sports Feed, and after he dried off, we had Michael on the show Thursday to talk about his now internet-famous plunge.

