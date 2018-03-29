Michael Cerami discusses his jump into Lake Michigan after Ian Happ’s homer on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - A tweet was created, a homer was hit, and a promise was kept.
All of this made for a bit of a crazy and chilly day for Michael Cerami after he sent out this around 11:30 AM on Thursday, just ten minutes before the Cubs' opener against the Marlins in Miami.
Indeed, Ian Happ slammed the first pitch he saw of the 2018 season into the right field sets at Marlins Park in the Cubs' 8-4 victory. An hour later, Cerami took his promised plunge into the cold water of Lake Michigan.
As a frequent guest of Sports Feed, and after he dried off, we had Michael on the show Thursday to talk about his now internet-famous plunge.
