Protesters call for firing of Supt. Johnson over his refusal to dismiss cop involved in fatal shooting

CHICAGO -- Protesters gathered outside Chicago Police Headquarters Thursday morning demanding the ouster of Superintendent Eddie Johnson for his support of an officer involved in a fatal 2015 shooting.

The Tree of Life Justice League and Violence Interrupters organized the protest.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, COPA, reviewed the case and recommended Officer Robert Rialmo be fired for shooting Quintonio LeGrier and Betty Jones the day after Christmas 2015.

But earlier this week Johnson rejected COPA’s recommendation, saying he feels Rialmo’s actions were justified and within department policy.

Responding to a domestic disturbance, Rialmo shot 17-year-old LeGrier when the teen came out of a door holding a baseball bat above his head. LeGrier’s father said the teen was mentally ill.

Jones, a neighbor, was also shot and killed.

COPA found the shooting unjustified because LeGrier didn’t swing the bat at Rialmo and the officer should not reasonably have felt threatened.

The Fraternal Order of Police applauded Johnson’s decision to support Rialmo.

Members of COPA have 15 days to talk with Johnson and submit a rebuttal.

Both the Jones and LeGrier families have sued the city for wrongful death.

This afternoon, Mayor Emanuel will be deposed in connection with those lawsuits.

Officer Rialmo remains on desk duty, stripped of his police powers.