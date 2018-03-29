River North stabbing victim ID’d as CEO with wife, 6 children

CHICAGO — The victim of a fatal stabbing in Chicago’s River North neighborhood has been identified.

Mike Beedle was the CEO of the management consulting company Enterprise Scrum.

He was married and had six children.

Beedle was spotted walking out of an alley near State and Kinzie last Friday.

He was stabbed in the neck and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they are investigating whether a homeless person stabbed him during a robbery attempt.

No arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the Beedle’s family.