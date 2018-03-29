‘Serial stowaway’ Marilyn Hartman unfit to stand trial, judge rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The woman dubbed the 'serial stowaway' is unfit to stand trial, a Cook County judge ruled Thursday morning.

Marilyn Hartman was back in court as authorities tried to figure out what to do about her repeated efforts to board planes without tickets.

She's been in jail since January, held without bond since boarding a flight from O'Hare to London's Heathrow Airport without a ticket.

In court, two mental health professionals said she was unfit for trial.

The judge ordered her to be turned over to the state's department of health services, and she will be sent to a mental health facility in Elgin.