Sister Jean’s newest fan? Bears owner Virginia McCaskey

CHICAGO – As an “international” sensation, Sister Jean is earning new fans by the minute.

That’s what a Final Four run can do for the 98-year old Loyola basketball team chaplain, and the growth of her popularity seems to be updated every couple of hours.

Sister Jean Bobblehead Tracker: Per the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, her new Bobblehead has has now eclipsed the 10,000 sold mark. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/TTGW7IJjFt — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 29, 2018

For instance, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and museum officially announced today that Sister Jean’s version of the statue has now eclipsed 10,000 orders. It was just released five days ago to an incredible response.

On Wednesday, the chaplain found out that she has another fan in one of Chicago sports most prominent figures.

At the NFL’s annual meetings in Orlando, Bears chairman George McCaskey confirmed that his mother, 95-years old owner Virginia McCaskey, is a fan of the chaplain and has enjoyed the Ramblers’ run to the Final Four.

She even made sure to arrange her dinner plans according to the Ramblers’ Elite Eight game with Kansas State while in Orlando.

“We were supposed to have dinner here the other night and I said, Mom dinner’s at 5:30. She said, hmm, tipoff is at 6:09 so I think I’m going to get room service,” said George McCaskey according to JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.

Perhaps she’ll be tuned in around the same time this coming Saturday, when Loyola faces Michigan at 5:09 PM in the National Semifinal against Michigan at the Alamodome in San Antonio.