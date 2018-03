Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --Loyola University students are packed aboard buses and heading South on Friday to see their men's basketball team in the NCAA Final Four.

The 11th seeded Ramblers will play the 3rd seeded Wolverines on Saturday, a little after 5pm.

Two charter buses are carrying about 80 students on the nearly 1,100 mile trip. The ride is expected to take around 20 hours.

The all-inclusive package cost about $400 each for each student.

The students will stay in Texas through the title game on Monday.