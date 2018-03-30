Several robberies reported on CTA Red Line overnight

CHICAGO — Police are looking for three men who they say are responsible for several robberies and an attack overnight on the CTA Red LIne.

One of the victims says the group came up to him and punched him in the face, before robbing him.

Police say all of the robberies happened while the train was traveling northbound, and the suspects got on at the Clybourn station and got off at Fullerton.

The suspects are described as being three black men in their twenties, with one having braids.

Reporter Judy Wang will have the latest updates on WGN Morning News.