Death linked to fake marijuana in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Someone has died in Illinois after using synthetic marijuana, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday.

Additional details about the case — including the person’s name, age and gender — were not released. The person suffered severe bleeding before dying.

To date, at least 38 people in Chicago and central Illinois have been hospitalized for severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana (also known as Spice, K2 or fake weed), the health department said. Symptoms include coughing up blood, blood in the urine, severe bloody noses and bleeding gums.

Three people have tested positive for brodifacoum, a lethal anticoagulant often used as rat poison.

Synthetic marijuana is made by spraying chemicals on dried plant material, the health department said. The product can be smoked or sold as a liquid — and is often found at convenience stores, gas stations, novelty shops and online. Health effects can be unpredictable.

Anyone with a negative reaction should call 911 immediately.