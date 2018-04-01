7-Day Forecast: Rain could turn to snow as temperatures tumble
-
Narrow band of freezing rain moves off to the east – area rivers remain at bankfull or in flood
-
7-Day Forecast: Mixture of rain and snow throughout the week
-
After mild temps, rain could turn to snow Thursday
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures thaw out, small amount of snow possible
-
Chicago Weather: At least 3 more inches of snow fell in Chicago area
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Falling temperatures, light weekend snow possible
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
Forecast: Rain, sleet and snow for tonight’s Winter Weather Advisory
-
Dense fog in Chicago may slow first half of evening commute south and east of Chicago into northwest Indiana
-
Over 550 flights were canceled at Chicago airports – Winter Weather Advisory ends at midnight CST
-
-
Chicago prepares as temperatures expected to plummet by evening rush
-
Near-whiteout conditions as bomb cyclone pounds NYC; thousands of flights cancelled
-
7-Day Forecast: Warmup may bring light rain storms