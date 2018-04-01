Eli Hershkovich discusses Loyola’s run to the Final Four on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was quite a ride for those basketball fans in Rogers Park, one that many there and around the country didn't quite see coming.

A run to the Final Four for a team that hadn't been to the tournament for 33 years was a stretch, even if they were a solid squad in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. But Porter Moser's Ramblers got a few last-second wins, played strong in the South Regional Semifinals and Finals, and made it all the way to San Antonio.

Eli Hershkovich of 670 The Score watch the entire run unfold and he discussed what he saw with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sports Feed Sunday night. He also offered up his thoughts on the upcoming National Championship between Michigan and Villanova.

