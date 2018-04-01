Jared Wyllys discusses the Cubs’ opening weekend on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It wasn't bad by any means, in fact it the four games provided some memorable moments and some entertainment.

But as one of the better teams in the league, starting off a season of great expectations with just a split against a Marlins team expected to be near the bottom doesn't leave the greatest taste for Cubs fans hoping for another World Series title.

Again, it's just four of 162 games on the slate, and to say there is more baseball to be played in an incredible understatement.

Jared Wyllys of Sporting News was on Sports Feed to discuss the Cubs' start to their highly-anticipated 2018 season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Hear his thoughts on Sunday's show in the video above or below.