Loyola team welcomed home as winners after Final Four loss

ROGERS PARK — Loyola’s Cinderella story came to an end Saturday night, and as the men’s basketball team returned to campus Sunday, fans came out to welcome the Ramblers home and celebrate their success.

Head Coach Porter Moser says there's still "a lot to be proud of." Fans agree, and say they’re hardly disappointed with this season, even though it came to an end sooner than they would have liked.

Katie Kasuvke is on the school’s softball team, and said she understands what the team went through to get to the Final Four.

"It was exciting, I'm happy for them. It was a lot of fun just following everything they worked hard they deserved everything that they got," Kasuvke said. "It’s also cool being a student athlete, because I see all the hard work, and I know all the sacrifices they have to make to get to where they were, so it’s cool to see it pay off for them."

Thousands of fans packed Gentile Arena to root on the Ramblers Saturday night. Students say this experience is one they’ll never forget.

"I’ve never gone to a school with a super great sports team before, so it’s like the first time experiencing school spirit for me; it’s pretty cool," student Yohance Richards said.

The team gives their fans a lot of credit for their success and say that’s what college basketball is all about.

Loyola says they’re planning a celebration for the team later this week.