CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in the Burnside neighborhood in the city’s Far South Side.

Police said around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, the 23-year-old man was walking near 92nd Street and South Langley Avenue when two men walked up to him and shot him.

He was hit in the abdomen and head. He died at the scene.

Investigators said the men made their getaway in a black sedan.

No one is in custody.