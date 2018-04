AURORA, Ill. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in the western suburbs Saturday evening.

Aurora police said a man was walking on Long Drive near Ogden Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday night when a vehicle on Ogden hit him.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver is a 19-year-old man. Police have not said if he or his passenger were hurt.

There’s no word yet on any charges.