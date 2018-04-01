Rambling into History: Even opponents tipped their cap to the Ramblers

SAN ANTONIO – Making a run to the Final Four as a small school from a mid-major conference with a nun as your biggest fan, a lot of people are going to latch on.

That was the case for Loyola, who received praise both locally and nationally during their unlikely run to the National Semifinal on Saturday. Their magical run ended as an 11th seed ended at the Alamodome, as Michigan overwhelmed the Ramblers in the final 12 minutes to win it 69-57 to end Loyola’s season.

Even with the defeat, the praise came from everywhere for the Ramblers, who certainly earned some fans over the course of a few weeks.

What an amazing run, @RamblersMBB! Chicago is proud! — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 1, 2018

What a run, @RamblersMBB.

Congrats on your successful and inspiring season. We’re proud to have you in our backyard.#OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/iFp0NdzI6W — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 1, 2018

Congratulations on a fantastic run and an unforgettable season, @RamblersMBB. #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/0nrNCz7yzw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 1, 2018

You would expect these greetings from the professional team in Chicago, but the one big of gratitude they got after their loss Saturday surprised everybody.

All class from Jordan Poole with #SisterJean 👏pic.twitter.com/H0OXMxHUIi — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2018

On his way to the locker room after the victory, Michigan guard Jordan Poole made sure to catch up to Sister Jean, Loyola’s beloved team chaplain. He stopped her for just a moment, and gave his praise to the team for their run to the Final Four.

Poole’s gesture made the rounds quickly on Social Media, and is an example of the far-reaching effects of this championship run – even to the team that brought the magic to an end.