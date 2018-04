CHICAGO – Two people were shot in West Garfield Park Monday evening.

A 16-year-old and a 36-year-old man were standing in a vacant lot on the 4000 block of West Congress Parkway when someone drove by and started shooting at them.

Both victims were struck in the back. They were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police said the 36-year-old is a documented gang member.

Blue Line trains are not stopping at Pulaski as police conduct their investigation.