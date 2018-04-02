2 men suing Chicago police detectives over wrongful convictions

CHICAGO — Two men are suing three retired Chicago police detectives for wrongful conviction.

Roberto Almodovar Jr. and Jose Maysonet Jr. say detectives framed them for double murders in the 90s.

Both men were sentenced to life in prison.

Almdovar was exonerated and released from prison nearly a year ago.

Maysonet was released last November when five Chicago police detectives refused to testify at his retrial.

He also claims former Cook County State’s Attorney Frank DiFranco took his court-reported confession after 20 hours of physical abuse by Guevara.

He claims detective Reynaldo Guevara framed some gang members while allowing others to buy their way out.