5-year-old girl shot during party in Lansing home, police say

LANSING, Ill. – A child is recovering after being accidentally shot in the south suburbs during a party.

A 5-year-old girl was shot on the side of her body around 12 a.m. on Monday at her home on the 17700 block of Rosewood Drive in Lansing, Ill. Police said there was a party at the home and the child's mother was handling a gun which went off, striking the child while she was sleeping.

The girl was taken to Munster Community Hospital but was transferred to Children’s Comer Hospital where she had surgery Monday morning.

The child's condition is unknown.

Community activist Andrew Holmes came by the hospital to speak with the child’s family.

I got two teddy bears, sat down and talked to the grandmother and offered my prayers. I hope that this baby can pull through,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to see that this has happened to another child.”

The investigation is ongoing.