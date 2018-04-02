Bob Babich will introduce Brian Urlacher at Hall of Fame induction

CANTON, OH – One of the biggest decisions a Hall of Fame player can make in Pro Football is the man or woman who will introduce him to football immortality.

Before any player makes their speech in Canton at the Enshrinement Ceremony, it’s tradition for someone close to the player to give an introduction. Sometimes these end up living on as much as the player speeches themselves.

Monday was the day for those elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018 to make their choice, and Brian Urlacher will look to one of his former Bears’ coaches to do the duty, choosing Bob Babich as the man to introduce him at the enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, August 4th.

“I am so humbled by the offer that Brian gave me to present him,” said Babich in a release through the Hall of Fame. “He is such a good guy and was such a good player, but even more so than that, he was a great person to be around.”

Babich was a coach of Urlacher from 2004 through his final season in 2012, serving in a few roles under head coach Lovie Smith. He was a linebackers coach from 2004-2006 – holding the title of assistant head coach in that last season. Following the departure of Ron Rivera, Babich took over as defensive coordinator from 2007-2009.

He was returned to linebackers coach in 2010 and remained there until 2012, when he was let go with the entire staff after Smith’s firing. Babich is currently the linebackers coach for the Buffalo Bills.