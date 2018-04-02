FeedonThis: Will it be Michigan or Villanova?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a Big Ten team against a Big East team. One team won a National Title two years ago while the other has been waiting almost three decades.

That's the scenario as Michigan and Villanova meet for the 2018 National Championship in San Antonio on Monday night. The Wolverines ended Loyola's tournament run on Saturday to advance to meet the Wildcats, who dominated Kansas to appear in their second National Title game in four seasons.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman previewed the upcoming championship game and offered their predictions on Monday's Sports Feed.

Man Crush Monday was back after a week hiatus with Jarrett being on vacation, but once again he decided to go with an NFL player as his pick. But it wasn't for reasons you would think.

Adam Amin has been a guest on Sports Feed a few times before, but for the first time he appeared during Social Fodder on Monday.

The ESPN announcer's calls - and the camera facing him - made for some memorable moments for the announcers as Notre Dame won back-to-back games at the Women's Final Four