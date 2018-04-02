Jeff Arnold discusses Loyola’s incredible Final Four run on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - From the players to Porter Moser to Sister Jean, there were so many reasons for people to feel good about what was going on during the Final Four.

During a rough year for College Basketball, Loyola was a breath of fresh air for not only Chicago but for the nation as well. That run has come to an end, but the conversation on the squad continues even as two other teams play in the National Championship on Monday night.

Jeff Arnold covered the run for the New York Times and other outlets and he joined Sports Feed on Monday to discuss the Ramblers with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch his discussion on Loyola and the National Championship game in the video above or below.