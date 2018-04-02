Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine won’t play for the Bulls the rest of the season

CHICAGO – Not much has been heard from either one of the Bulls’ guards over the past few weeks, as each has taken their time to shake off nagging injuries.

Now they’ll get the entire offseason to get it right.

On Monday the Bulls announced that both Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine will be shut down for the rest of the year, which at the moment is the remaining five games of the regulars season.

Such a move isn’t a surprise considering that neither player has been on the floor for a game since the team’s win at Memphis on March 15th.

LaVine has been dealing with a knee issue since then, which has kept him out the last nine game. Returning from a torn ACL in January, the guard has averaged 16.7 points per game in 24 contests this season.

Dunn, who came to Chicago with LaVine from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade, has also missed the last night games after spraining his toe against the Grizzlies on March 15th. He’s averaged 13.4 points and six assists per game.