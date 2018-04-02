Metra to stop online ticket sales

CHICAGO — Metra riders who get their tickets through Metra’s website won’t be able to do so much longer.

Use of the “Tickets by Internet” program has been steadily declining over the past several years, especially since the introduction of the Ventra App for mobile tickets.

So Metra is ending the service.

June 20 is the last day to buy a monthly pass at the website. June 30 is the last day to purchase a 10-ride ticket.

Ending the program will save Metra $144,000 a year.

Metra riders will still be able to purchase tickets through the Ventra app, ticket windows and ticket machines.