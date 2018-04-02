Mom charged in Gary fire that killed her 2 children expected to enter plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN POINT, In. -- A mother in Gary will appear in court today to face charges after two of her children died in an apartment fire.

Kristen Gober, 33, is expected to enter a plea on neglect charges.

Prosecutors say her actions led to the death of two of her children who set the fire at a Gary apartment building.

113 people were also displaced as a result of the fire.

Flames broke out last Sunday at the Lake Shore Dunes complex.

Gober’s 6-year-old son, who survived the fire, told police his mom left them that previous night and did not return home.

He and his younger siblings were playing with the stove, when a blanket they had caught fire.

The kids hid in their mothers room as flames raced through the apartment.

The two younger kids later died at a local hospital.