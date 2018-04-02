Officials release video of Des Plaines crash that killed 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. – Suburban police released surveillance video from a crash that killed three family members.

The crash happened March 25 around 6 p.m. at Rand and Gold roads in Des Plaines, Ill.

A 16-year-old was driving his his family's Volkswagen Passat when he turned in front of a Lexus at Rand and Golf. The Passat was broadsided by the Lexus and pushed off the road.

Three passengers — the boy's father, mother and sister — were killed. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased relatives as: Serif Dilji, 57; Edije Dilji, 48; and Amra Dilji, 20. All three lived in the 8900 block of North Parkside Avenue in Des Plaines.

The 37-year-old man driving the Lexus was injured but released, authorities said.

Officials said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, and described the accident as a "very tragic crash."

The 16-year-old was hospitalized, and according to the Chicago Tribune, is expected to survive his injuries.