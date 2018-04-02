Police search for man accused of attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. – Police in the suburbs are trying to locate a man they said tried to shoot and kill his ex-girlfriend.

Police said Christopher Burgos, 35, was identified as the shooter in a domestic related attempted murder. The shooting took place in the 7500 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Elmwood Park, Ill., on Monday around 4 a.m. Police said the ex-girlfriend was shot in both legs. Two children were in the same bed as the victim but were not injured.

Police said Burgos attempted to make contact with his family that lives in Melrose Park, Ill., after the shooting.

Burgos is described as a white/Hispanic male, about 5 feet 8, 205 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with a medium complexion.

Anyone with information on Burgos’ whereabouts is asked to call police.