Woman rescued from vehicle after serious crash in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A car crashed into a forest preserve in Des Plaines.

The car was found by some trees near Rand and Ballard early Monday morning.

One female victim was found alone inside.

The woman has to be extricated from the vehicle by rescue crews. She was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police were told two other people were inside the vehicle, but no one else was found in or around area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rand Road remains closed from Elk to US-14/Miner.