Woman stabbed in head while riding CTA bus on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO — A woman was attacked while riding a CTA bus on the Magnificent Mile.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday while the bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Ave near Ohio Street.

A 30-year-old woman was seated on a CTA bus, when another woman on the bus stabbed the victim in the back of the head with an unknown object inside of a glove.

She had a minor cut and didn’t go to the hospital.

Police say the women didn’t know each other, and had no interaction before the attack.

The suspect got off the bus, walked south on Michigan Avenue and got away.

The victim refused medical treatment on scene and is in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.