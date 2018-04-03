2 firefighters killed after 2 planes crash at Indiana airport

MARION, In. — Two volunteer firefighters from Indiana were killed after two planes crashed.

31-year-old Kyle Hibst and 31-year-old David Wittkamper were taking off in a small plane Monday when they crashed into a jet at the Marion Municipal Airport — about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The two men were members of the Pipe Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department says Kyle Hibst and David Wittkamper both leave behind wives. Hibst was also the father of a young boy. https://t.co/6kyPICHfUT pic.twitter.com/ltBZCtQ3Jh — FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018

Investigators say the jet had just landed when the smaller plane hit it and burst into flames.

The airport does not have an air traffic control tower. Pilots communicate over a radio.

The five people on the jet were not hurt.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and will be in charge of the investigation.