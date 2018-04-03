2 of 3 men charged with selling synthetic pot that killed 2 due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two of three men charged with selling synthetic marijuana laced with rat poison out of a convenience store are due in court today.

Fouad Masoud, 48, Jamil Abdelrahman Jad Allah, 44, and Adil Khan Mohammed, 44, were arrested Sunday at the King Mini Mart on South Kedzie.

Federal prosecutors have charged the men with conspiring to distribute and sell a controlled substance.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents made undercover buys of the synthetic cannabinoids. Federal officials say synthetic cannabinoids were packaged in sealed containers and labeled with such names as 'Matrix,' 'Blue Giant,' and 'Crazy Monkey.' Testing of the products revealed brodifacoum, a toxic substance frequently used in rat poison.

The Illinois Department of Public Health revealed Monday 56 people in Illinois have experienced severe bleeding after using the substance. Two have died.

The store was shut down.