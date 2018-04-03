8th grader raises money so classmates can wash clothes for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Ill. -- Upon first glance Mama's looks like an ordinary, run of the mill laundromat. But upon a closer look, you'll see extraordinary washing and drying going on there.

Tuesday was “Free Wash Day” at the laundromat where everybody got to wash their clothes for free.

While Jayera Griffin, an eighth grader at Washington Junior High, was tutoring younger kids at her school, she noticed something wasn't right.

“I would see that their clothes weren’t as clean as they could be,” she said. “So I thought they would focus more on what people would think about them and that it would lower their self-esteem.”

No stranger to community service, Jayera decided to start raising money to have a free wash day at Mama’s.

She raised $1,000 for Tuesday’s wash day.

To her parents, what she was doing was a perfect fit.

“We raised her to be like this, where she knows to give and help out other people. A lot of people don’t have what we have and don’t have the luck we have. I'm very proud of her,” Michael Griffin, Jayera’s dad, said.

Jayera's efforts are a hit with dozens of Riverdale residents accepting her gift because love is always stronger than dirt.

Mother of two, Keochia Alexander said she’s glad Jayera is helping out.

“ I'm glad she is seeing something that maybe we adults don't see it times. Maybe our kid’s clothes should be a little bit cleaner. I really appreciated her for raising the money,” she said.

The Township and the local school board kicked in money for Jayera’s event.

Jayera is planning something similar for when she goes back to school in August.