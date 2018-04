Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A large fire broke out in an abandoned building in Englewood Tuesday morning.

A mayday and two-alarm was initially called at 7035 S. May as a precaution because a wall collapsed. The mayday was secured and everyone has been accounted for.

The house next to it also caught fire. Eight people were evacuated from there.

The building to the north was abandoned as well.

An elementary school is right across the street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.