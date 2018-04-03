Bodies of man, woman found in Indiana home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CHICAGO, Indiana -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Indiana as a double murder.

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a house in the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue in New Chicago, Ind.

Neighbors said they said they saw the victims on Monday. On Tuesday, a concerned friend paid a visit to the victims' home, found the door open, saw the victims on the floor and called 911.

The Lake County Sherrif's Office are calling this an isolated incident. Investigators are reassuring neighbors that they believe these killings were isolated and that locals are in no danger.

No other details have been released at this time.