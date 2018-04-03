Chris Bleck talks National Championship and Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a tale of two teams on opposite ends of the basketball spectrum.

On one side, Villanova is building themselves a dynasty in Philadelphia having won their second National Title in three seasons, and have the foundation built to compete for the next few seasons.

Meanwhile the injury-riddled Bulls are winding down their first rebuilding season, hoping for more losses to improve their chances for the lottery.

Chris Bleck of ESPN Radio 1000 discussed both teams and more on Sports Feed Tuesday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed Loyola's incredible run to the Final Four as well and the future of that program.

You can watch Chris' segments in the video above or below.