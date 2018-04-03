FeedonThis: Yes, it’s still 140 or Less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, the segment was back on Sports Feed - and we're still calling it "140 or Less."

Twitter might be 280 characters now but this segment is going nowhere on the show.

So with 140 characters, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman gave their thoughts on early Cubs' panic, Villanova's status as "blue blood" in College Basketball, and the use of Vasoline in cold weather games.

That's part of the #FeedonThis from Tuesday's show which you can see in the video above or below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kyle Long is convinced that he'll be back on the field and ready to go in 2018.

Bears fans certainly hope so, since the anchor of the offensive line has struggled with injuries all season long.

After he spoke as his Ed Block Courage Award reception, Josh and Jarrett discussed what might be ahead for the guard in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Villanova's dominance in the National Championship game was the talk of the sports world on Tuesday after they beat Michigan by 17 points at the Alamodome.

Jarrett and Josh discussed the reasons why they've been able to find success in the video above.