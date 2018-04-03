Loyola’s run to the Final Four highlighted a number of times in “One Shining Moment”

CHICAGO – One of the stated goals of a number of players who take part in “March Madness” is to make sure they are recognized when it comes to an end.

That’s in the annual “One Shining Moment” video which is produced by the NCAA to pay tribute to the three weeks of basketball which determined their Division I National Championship for the given year.

Naturally, the video features some of the best stories of the year, especially the “Cinderellas” of the tournament.

That means a lot of Loyola in 2018.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNCAAMarchMadness%2Fvideos%2F10156414618173760%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”>

The Ramblers’ incredible run as an 11th seed to the Final Four, their longest run in the tournament since 1963, was prominently featured in the annual video that aired shortly after Villanova’s victory over Michigan in the National Championship game.

It included Donte Ingram’s three-pointer to beat Miami in the first round (28 seconds in) along with Clayton Custer’s game-winner against Tennessee(1:18 in). Sister Jean makes her appearance shortly after that, 1:20 into the video, and Marques Townes’ game-sealing three-pointer against Nevada in the Sweet 16 coming 1:46 into the video, with celebration from the Rogers Park campus included.

A clip of Townes smiling after the Elite Eight victory comes at 2:14, with a few clips of the Final Four game against Michigan put in after that.