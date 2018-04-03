Pitbull to headline 2018 Naperville Ribfest

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Rapper and singer Pitbull will headline this year’s Naperville Ribfest, organizers announced Tuesday.

“Mr. Worldwide” will take the Navistar Main Stage at Ribfest on July 5.

Ribfest 2018 will begin July 4 with Melissa Etheridge, the Stray Cats and fireworks. Country stars Jake Owens, Chris Janson and Jordan Davis will perform on July 6. Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band will close down the festival on July 7.

Tickets to see Pitbull at this year’s fest go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. through ribfest.net.

For more information, go to: www.ribfest.net