Alex Roux looks back at the Final Four & Big Ten basketball season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It was another year where the Big Ten came so close to claiming a College Basketball National Championship.

But for a seventh-time since 2000, when Michigan State took home the crown, it was not meant to be. Michigan had an early lead but couldn't sustain it as a talented, deep Villanova team cruised to a 17-point win in San Antonio Monday night.

While many lament the Big Ten's inability to win at title, Alex Roux said the conference shouldn't be judged only on that.

The Big Ten Network writer and podcaster discussed that on Wednesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also talked about Northwestern and Illinois' 2017-2018 seasons along with what he saw from Loyola's run to the championship game.

You can watch Alex's segments on Wednesday's show in the video above or below.