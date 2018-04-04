April snow causes slick roads for morning commute

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A rare snowfall in April is causing slick conditions during the Wednesday morning commute, especially in the northern suburbs and northwest Indiana.
Traffic reporter Sarah Jindra reports that multiple crashes and stalls have been reported along US-41 in Lake Forest.
Officials in northwest Indiana are asking motorists to slow down because of the slick conditions. As they work to clear the roads, they say snow continues to blow back onto the road ways.
