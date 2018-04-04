April snow causes slick roads for morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A rare snowfall in April is causing slick conditions during the Wednesday morning commute, especially in the northern suburbs and northwest Indiana.

Traffic reporter Sarah Jindra reports that multiple crashes and stalls have been reported along US-41 in Lake Forest.

Multiple crashes/stalls along 41 in Lake Forest due to slick conditions. See the latest info here: https://t.co/24uts7MJyn pic.twitter.com/IB3QiaPpBY — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 4, 2018

LAKE FOREST: @NancyLoo sees multiple crashes and vehicles in ditches along US-41 near Old Elm. Delays in both directions due to icy conditions. pic.twitter.com/pURQ2R1cgq — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 4, 2018

Updated look at the closure on SB 41 at Old Elm due to crash. pic.twitter.com/neCcQYtVFU — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 4, 2018

Officials in northwest Indiana are asking motorists to slow down because of the slick conditions. As they work to clear the roads, they say snow continues to blow back onto the road ways.

#INDOTWinterOps -Slow down on the roads. The combination of all that rain, along w/ blowing/drifting snow & freezing temps is a recipe for slick conditions. Crews continue to work on it but with light snow blowing back on the roadway soon after we pass, conditions are very slick pic.twitter.com/MjJbGZYvr9 — INDOT Northwest (@INDOTNorthwest) April 4, 2018

