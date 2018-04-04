Braves organist plays “Go Cubs Go” during Bryce Harper’s plate appearances

ATLANTA – The talk figures to continue all year long, since he will be one of the biggest free agents in 2019, and he’s best friends with one of the team’s best players.

Now the organist for the Atlanta Braves won’t let the Bryce Harper to the Cubs talk die either.

On Tuesday night, before the Braves faced the Nationals at Sun Trust Park, Braves organist Matthew Kaminski released his list of songs which he’d play for each Washington player as he came to the plate. For Harper, he had one of the songs as “Go Cubs Go.”

During that evening’s game, he followed through on the promise.

Then on Wednesday it happened again, as Twitter user Beth caught video of Kaminski playing the song as Harper walked to the plate.

The Cubs are one of a handful of teams that figure to be in the running for the services of the five-time All-Star and 2015 National League MVP. Plus Harper is good friends with fellow Las Vegas native and Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

So far this season, Harper is living up to the build up to his upcoming free agency, batting .354 with four homers and nine RBIs entering Wednesday afternoon’s game.