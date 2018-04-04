Duncan Keith helps the Blackhawks play spoilers against the Blues

ST. LOUIS – It’s a role they are unfamiliar with, certainly, but so far they’re doing OK.

Being a spoiler can be sweet, even for a team that’s missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, especially the way they did it on Wednesday night.

Down by two goals in the second period, the Blackhawks rallied to even the game up in the third before Duncan Keith played the hero. Well, maybe the spoiler on this night.

The defenseman’s goal with eight seconds left gave Chicago a 4-3 win and put the Blues on their heels for a possible playoff berth. Oh, and that score was just the second of the season in a rough offensive campaign for Keith, but was it a dagger to St. Louis.

Trailing the Avalanche by a point for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, the Blues now face the task of winning their final two games against the Sharks then at Colorado. Without wins in both, including the return game against the Blackhawks at the United Center on Friday, and the Blues are likely out of the playoffs for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.