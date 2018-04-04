× Good Samaritan rescues stranger from fiery Aurora crash

AURORA, Ill. — A Warrenville man has a stranger to thank for saving his life after a fiery, single-car crash in Aurora this weekend.

The Aurora Police Department on Wednesday released dashcam video that shows Jose Martinez, 57, pull a 34-year-old man out of a burning car. The man had crashed in the 1600 block of East New York Street in Aurora shortly after midnight March 31. Martinez lives on the street.

A second neighbor, 29-year-old Devin Johnson, then helps pull the victim further away from his burning car.

In a Facebook post, police praised Martinez and Johnson for their quick action: “To say Jose’s actions were heroic and brave is an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm’s way. Outstanding job, gentlemen.”

The driver, whose name has not been released, is charged with DUI and multiple traffic violations. He was taken to a local hospital for burns and non-life threatening injuries.