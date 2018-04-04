Loyola non-tenured faculty on strike over stalled contract talks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Non-tenured faculty at Loyola University went on strike Wednesday over a contract impasse that's now stretched into two years.

Picketers marched and rallied at noon outside the Mundelein Center at Kenmore Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Loyola employees about 360 part-time professors, who make up 12 percent of the school's faculty.

They said they want a contract that includes better job security.

School officials argue they've offered concessions that include raises of as much as 35 percent.

There is no word on when the two sides may resume talks.