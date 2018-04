Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A wreath laying ceremony was held on the West Side on Wednesday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

A wave of civil turbulence swept the country following King's assassination in 1968.

One of the largest riots happened in Chicago, and the aftermath can still be seen on the West Side.

Activists and community groups said they hope this day of remembrance will also be a day to advocate an end to gun violence.