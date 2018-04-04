PepsiCo Showdown seeds revealed on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a time of the year that a number of high school girl's soccer players look forward to as the Winter ends and the Spring dawns.

Well, maybe not as much this year as the cold temperatures continue well into April, but the PepsiCo Showdown is ready to start this weekend across Chicagoland.

But first, there was some business to talk care of when it came to pairing the teams for the 2018 showdown. Managing Director Joe Trost appeared on Sports Feed to give out the brackets and seeds for the 2018 PepsiCo Showdown with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Here's a list of the seeds for the upcoming tournament. Check back later for the announcement video from Sports Feed.

U.S. ARMY BRACKET

1. St. Charles North.

2. Metea Valley

3. Downers North

4, Wheaton Academy

5. Deerfield

6. Wauconda

7. Maine South

8. Plainfield North

9. Warren

10. Wheaton South

11. York

12. Minooka

13. Libertyville

14, Saint Viator

15. Nazareth

16. Stagg

U.S. NAVY BRACKET

1. Crystal Lake Central

2. Plainfield South

3. West Aurora

4. Highland Park

5. Lockport

6. Fenwick

7. Rockford Guilford

8. Glenbard East

9. Dundee-Crown

10. Lincoln-Way West

11. Lane Tech

12. Glenbard West

13. Huntley

14. Andrew

15. Riverside-Brookfield

16. Herscher

U.S. MARINE CORPS BRACKET

1. Plainfield East

2. Wheaton North

3. Elgin

4. Crystal Lake South

5. Jacobs

6. DeKalb

7. Glenbard South

8. Maine West

9. Lincoln-Way East

10. Niles West

11. Hinsdale South

12. Morton

13. Willowbrook

14. Homewood-Flossmoor

15. Young

16. Eisenhower

U.S. AIR FORCE BRACKET

1. Plainfield Central

2. IC Catholic

3. Jones

4. Marist

5. Oak Forest

6. Joliet West

7. Latin

8. Mother McAuley

9. Lake Park

10. East Aurora

11. Aurora Central

12. Northside Prep

13. Farragut

14. Reavis

15. TF United

16. Resurrection

U.S. COAST GUARD BRACKET

1. Waukegan

2. Solorio

3. Romeoville

4, Bolingbrook

5. Montini

6. Garcia (UNO)

7. Thornwood

8. Von Steuben

9. Streamwood

10. Back of the Yards

11. Regina

12. Bloom

13. Pritzker

14. Washington

15. Willows Academy

16. Rockford East

NATIONAL GUARD BRACKET

1. Bulls Prep

2. DeLaSalle

3. Taft

4. Manteno

5. Peotone

6. Evergreen Park

7. St. Joseph`s

8. DePaul Prep

9. Crete-Monee

10. Marine Leadership

11. Soto (UNO)

12. St. Laurence

13. Goode

14. Beecher

15. Parker

16. Trinity