PepsiCo Showdown seeds revealed on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's a time of the year that a number of high school girl's soccer players look forward to as the Winter ends and the Spring dawns.
Well, maybe not as much this year as the cold temperatures continue well into April, but the PepsiCo Showdown is ready to start this weekend across Chicagoland.
But first, there was some business to talk care of when it came to pairing the teams for the 2018 showdown. Managing Director Joe Trost appeared on Sports Feed to give out the brackets and seeds for the 2018 PepsiCo Showdown with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.
Here's a list of the seeds for the upcoming tournament. Check back later for the announcement video from Sports Feed.
U.S. ARMY BRACKET
1. St. Charles North.
2. Metea Valley
3. Downers North
4, Wheaton Academy
5. Deerfield
6. Wauconda
7. Maine South
8. Plainfield North
9. Warren
10. Wheaton South
11. York
12. Minooka
13. Libertyville
14, Saint Viator
15. Nazareth
16. Stagg
U.S. NAVY BRACKET
1. Crystal Lake Central
2. Plainfield South
3. West Aurora
4. Highland Park
5. Lockport
6. Fenwick
7. Rockford Guilford
8. Glenbard East
9. Dundee-Crown
10. Lincoln-Way West
11. Lane Tech
12. Glenbard West
13. Huntley
14. Andrew
15. Riverside-Brookfield
16. Herscher
U.S. MARINE CORPS BRACKET
1. Plainfield East
2. Wheaton North
3. Elgin
4. Crystal Lake South
5. Jacobs
6. DeKalb
7. Glenbard South
8. Maine West
9. Lincoln-Way East
10. Niles West
11. Hinsdale South
12. Morton
13. Willowbrook
14. Homewood-Flossmoor
15. Young
16. Eisenhower
U.S. AIR FORCE BRACKET
1. Plainfield Central
2. IC Catholic
3. Jones
4. Marist
5. Oak Forest
6. Joliet West
7. Latin
8. Mother McAuley
9. Lake Park
10. East Aurora
11. Aurora Central
12. Northside Prep
13. Farragut
14. Reavis
15. TF United
16. Resurrection
U.S. COAST GUARD BRACKET
1. Waukegan
2. Solorio
3. Romeoville
4, Bolingbrook
5. Montini
6. Garcia (UNO)
7. Thornwood
8. Von Steuben
9. Streamwood
10. Back of the Yards
11. Regina
12. Bloom
13. Pritzker
14. Washington
15. Willows Academy
16. Rockford East
NATIONAL GUARD BRACKET
1. Bulls Prep
2. DeLaSalle
3. Taft
4. Manteno
5. Peotone
6. Evergreen Park
7. St. Joseph`s
8. DePaul Prep
9. Crete-Monee
10. Marine Leadership
11. Soto (UNO)
12. St. Laurence
13. Goode
14. Beecher
15. Parker
16. Trinity