Student shot by University of Chicago officer was bashing windows with metal pipe: officials

CHICAGO — A University of Chicago police officer shot a student who charged at him with a metal pipe late Tuesday, school officials said.

The incident happened about 10:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of South Kimball Avenue in Hyde Park. University police were responding to a robbery call when they encountered a young man — later identified as a U of C student — carrying a long metal pipe, the university's president and provost said in a joint statement.

The student was bashing car and apartment windows, police said.

When officers told the young man to drop the pipe, he refused and instead charged at one of the officers, officials said. That officer shot the student in his shoulder. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and his parents were notified, the school said.

Chicago police are investigating. The U of C officer involved has been placed on mandatory administrative leave pending an investigation. School officials said there is body camera footage of the shooting, which will soon be released.

The Chicago Maroon student newspaper obtained a cellphone video filmed at the time of the shooting. In it, viewers can hear shouting followed by a single gunshot.

WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.