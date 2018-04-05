2 in ‘extremely critical condition’ among 4 injured in South Austin fire

CHICAGO — Two men are in extremely critical condition after a house fire in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.
The fire happened around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of West Race.
Two men suffered from burns and smoke inhalation and were transported in extremely critical condition to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park.
Another male was transported to Loyola Hospital in stable condition and one female was being evaluated at the scene.
Fire officials have not said what started the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.