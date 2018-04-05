× A snowy home opener has a chilly finish for the White Sox

CHICAGO – It was another day on the diamond that would have been a little more fitting for a gridiron. That’s how it goes many times when baseball is played in the early days of April.

Thursday indeed had a Soldier Field feel at Guaranteed Rate Field, with snow flurries coming in and out throughout the afternoon and into the early evening. It made for an uncomfortable home opener to sit through for White Sox fans, but at least their team’s play kept them warm the majority of the time against Detroit.

Yet in the end, things turned really, really frosty, and it had nothing to do with the weather.

A three-run lead disappeared in the ninth inning against the Tigers, then the game got away in extra innings as the White Sox dropped their first game in Chicago of the season. It marked the fourth-consecutive year that the team has dropped their first game at Guaranteed Rate Field, but none more painful than this one.

Behind three RBIs from Yolmer Sanchez on a pair of triples and two more from Leury Garcia, the White Sox had built a 7-3 lead heading into the 8th inning. That’s when the bullpen ran into some trouble, with Nate Jones surrendering three singles to open the inning before managing to get out with just one run allowed.

It was a sign of what was to come even with Joakim Soria taking over in the ninth. With two outs and just a runner on, Niko Goodrum hit a two-run homer to keep Detroit alive in the game, and they fed off that momentum. Nick Castellanos singled and was then brought home on a double by Victor Martinez to tie the game at seven.

The Tigers got the lead in the tenth when the White Sox weren’t able to turn a double play on a soft grounder to second. Castellanos added some insurance with an RBI single to finish off a snowy opening day for fans on the South Side in chilly fashion.